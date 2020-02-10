Sisodia terms Gargi College incident as disgusting
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday termed the incident in Delhi University's Gargi College as 'disgusting.'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday termed the incident in Delhi University's Gargi College as 'disgusting.'
"What happened in #Gargi festival is disgusting! Such fests r opportunities to celebrate the cultural diversity & talent in Delhi. But the obvious anti-social elements saw this fest as another chance to inflict harassment & violence on students!" Sisodia said in a tweet.
Over 100 middle-aged men crashed Gargi College gate on February 6 and allegedly misbehaved with the girls inside the campus. (ANI)
