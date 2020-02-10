Two-year-old boy falls into drain, dies

A two-year-old boy died after he fell into a nullah near his house in the MIDC area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the grandfather of the deceased, Anshu Khuddan, had gone out for shopping, leaving him with his family members at their house which is located by the drain, a police officer said.

"When the grandfather returned home, he realised that Anshu was missing, following which a search was launched," sub-inspector Kavita Kokane, MIDC police station, said. She said the boy was spotted in the nullah by his family members who rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Prima facie, the child might have slipped out of the house without knowledge of his family members, she added. A case of accidental death was registered in MIDC police station..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

