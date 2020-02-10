Left Menu
Ambala police arrest son of ex-MLA, 3 others for conspiracy to kill hotelier

  PTI
  Ambala
  Updated: 10-02-2020 19:28 IST
  Created: 10-02-2020 19:28 IST
The Ambala police have arrested the son of a former BJP MLA and three others for the conspiracy to kill a hotelier here on December 6 last year. Anil Kumar, the son of three-time Ambala City MLA Master Shiv Prashad, and the others were arrested on Sunday evening and produced before a court here on Monday, which remanded them in two-day police custody.

Police said there was a dispute over a property between the hotelier and the accused. According to police, the accused had hired a contract killer from Ludhiana to kill hotelier Rajesh Kumar.

The shooter, who is yet to be arrested, came on a motorbike from Ludhiana and fired at Rajesh when he was going to his residence here after closing the hotel on December 6 night. Rajesh had sustained serious injuries and was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

After the incident, Ambala Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal had handed over the probe to the Crime Investigation Agency of the Haryana Police.

