e-Governance award for Haryana's public service delivery project

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:07 IST
The Haryana government's flagship public service delivery project, Antyodaya Saral, bagged the Gold Award for e-governance. The award was given during the 23rd National Conference on e-Governance in Mumbai by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DAR&PG), Government of India, a press release stated here on Monday.

The project, a collaborative programme of the state government and Sonepat's Ashoka University, was awarded at an event in Mumbai in the category, "Excellence in providing citizen-centric delivery". The state government initiative aims at providing various services to people on a single platform online. Over 500 services and schemes across 38 departments are available online.

The award was received by Dr Rakesh Gupta, Programme Director, Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) Programme. Running in its fourth year, the CMGGA programme provides a platform to 25 young individuals to work closely with the chief minister's office in Haryana for bringing transparency, accountability and efficient delivery of services in the state.

The 25 associates are recruited by Ashoka University through a competitive process, who are then posted in 22 districts of the state and are required to work in a tandem with the district administration for a period of one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

