Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP moves motion against notification allowing commercial activities in Sambhar Lake area

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:08 IST
BJP moves motion against notification allowing commercial activities in Sambhar Lake area

The Opposition BJP moved an adjournment motion in the Rajasthan assembly against a notification issued by the state government to carry out commercial activities in the Sambhar Salt Lake catchment area. While moving the motion, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore alleged that tenders were invited despite the authorities issuing a notice to stop commercial activities in the catchment area of the lake.

He also alleged that over 2,000 units were involved in illegal salt mining in the catchment area, where tubewells had been dug and brine water was being stolen. He also highlighted the death of migratory birds in the lake area in November last year, saying it brought a bad repute to the state and the Rajasthan government could not "shy away from its responsibility".

Chomu BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma sought the government's response on the death of migratory birds and said it should be investigated whether the deaths occurred due to pollution, lack of oxygen or excessive mining. In reply to the adjournment motion, Forest and Environment Minister Sukhram Bishnoi said 22,976 birds died due to botulism, a disease common in Europe and North Africa.

"Action is being taken to shut down the illegal tubewells and hotels being run for the past five years in the Sambhar Lake area," the minister said, adding that the previous government had permitted a hotel to run without an NOC from the Forest and Environment Department. To this, Rathore said the state government should then shut down the hotel and it could not allow other private parties to carry out commercial activities on this pretext.

The minister also said a wetland authority and a standing committee had been constituted for the management of the lake and look into all aspects of activities being run in its catchment area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set for new heights on hopeful coronavirus news

The SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes were set to hit record highs at the open on Tuesday as a top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may plateau in the next few weeks, while Sprint shares soared after winning a federal judges app...

UPDATE 1-Cambodia PM says country 'will not bow down' a day before EU trade decision

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was defiant on Tuesday, a day before the European Union is to decide whether to end the countrys special trade preferences over human rights concerns, saying the nation will not bow down to foreign demands. ...

Delhi poll results: AAP's Somnath Bharti retains Malviya Nagar seat

Former minister Somnath Bharti has retained Malviya Nagar seat.The AAP leader defeated BJP candidate Shailender Singh with a margin of 18,144 votes.Election results have been declared on 54 seats till 718 pm in which AAP bagged 48 and BJP w...

Bengaluru FC host Bhutan's Paro FC in reverse leg of AFC Cup qualifier

Bengaluru FC will look to progress to the final stage of qualifying for the 2020 AFC Cup when they host Bhutans Paro FC here on Wednesday. Semboi Haokips goal in Thimphu last week gives the Blues a vital advantage and Carles Cuadrats men wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020