Maha govt takes actions against 2 cops who hit photojournalist

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday took action against two police officers who had hit a photojournalist covering a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. While Assistant Inspector Ghanshyam Borse was placed under suspension, the probation period of Sub Inspector Azim Shaikh was increased for assaulting photojournalist Ashish Raje near an anti-CAA protest site in Nagpada here on February 6.

An association of photojournalists and journalists met Deshmukh on Tuesday who announced the action against the two police officers. After the incident, Borse and Shaikh were shunted to the police control room..

