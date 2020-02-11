Maratha quota hearing in SC: Chavan chairs review meeting
A cabinet sub-committee headed byMaharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesdayreviewed preparations for the next hearing on the Marathareservation case in Supreme Court scheduled for March 17
The Law and Judiciary department and GeneralAdministration department held a detailed review of the caseso far
Ahead of the SC hearing, Chavan heard representativesof the Maratha community and those who have been inductedthrough open quota ahead of the SC hearing.
