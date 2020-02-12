Left Menu
Eight held for raping woman in Telangana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Warangal
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 11:16 IST
A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by nine people in Mahabubabad district following which eight of them have been arrested. Eight of the accused were arrested on Monday night at Mahabubabad while one is still at large, police said.

Four days ago, the woman from Kothagudem district came from Hyderabad and alighted at the Mahabubabad railway station, they said. As she didn't have sufficient money to get to Amanugal village, she called her acquaintance who asked her to meet him at a place some distance away.

She then took an autorickshaw to the spot. There, the acquaintance, an auto-driver, and his friends took her to a nearby mango grove and took turns to rape her, the police said. Some passers-by noticed this and informed the village sarpanch. However, when he reached the scene, the culprits had fled, they said.

Later, the victim's father lodged a complaint and the eight were arrested barring one, they added..

