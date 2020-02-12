MEA awarded for implementation of e-office

The Ministry of External Affairs was on Wednesday awarded for its e-governance initiatives and implementing the e-office. The e-office is an initiative that envisages at the creation of digital and paperless workplaces by streamlining the workflow in inter and intra government processes.

The award was bestowed on the ministry for achieving a compliance rate of more than 80 percent. The award was handed over by Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh at the National Workshop on E-Office. The MEA won an award certificate for doing commendable work in the implementation of the e-office, officials said.

The emphasis of the government on service delivery and citizen-centric governance is reflected through steps to implement four mission mode projects of e-Kranti (fourth pillar of the Digital India Programme) namely e-Office, e-Procurement, immigration, visa, foreigner's registration, and tracking system (IVFRT) and passport seva projects (PSPs).

These are presently operational in the MEA and missions abroad. A number of e-governance and automation projects have been also undertaken by the MEA in consonance with the aims and objectives of Digital India such as the Foreign Service Institute Alumni Portal, E-Audit Portal, Revamped Know India Programme and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Portals, Diplomatic Identity Card Registration and Issuance System, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.