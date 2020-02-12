Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five members of family found dead in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:27 IST
Five members of family found dead in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura

Decomposed bodies of an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children were found inside their house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning, police said. The deceased have been identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), Sunita (37), Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12), they said.

The police received information at 11.16 am from neighbours, who complained of foul smell emanating from the house. The police broke open the door of the house and found the five decomposed bodies.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained and a forensic team has been called at the spot which is examining the case, said Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

No note has been recovered from the spot, he said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Shambhu Chaudhary was earning his livelihood by driving an e-rickshaw in Bhajanpura.

He had put as a tenant at the rented house for the past five months. He hailed from Supole district in Bihar, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief welcomes Afghan peace progress

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed apparent progress towards a US-Taliban deal in Afghanistan but warned the militants must reduce attacks. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported notable progress in negotiations between Washi...

UPDATE 2-Cambodia to allow cruise ship shunned over virus fears to dock

Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said on Wednesday. For nearly two weeks...

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

President Donald Trump praised his attorney general Wednesday for intervening to seek a lighter prison sentence for a former Trump adviser convicted as part of the Russia probe. The action Tuesday of the Justice Department under Bill Barr i...

Charge sheet filed in Rakesh Asthana bribery case, CBI informs HC

The CBI informed the Delhi High Court Wednesday that it has filed a charge sheet in the bribery case allegedly involving its then special director Rakesh Asthana. The high court was hearing CBIs pending application in which it had sought mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020