Five members of family found dead in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura

Decomposed bodies of an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children were found inside their house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning, police said. The deceased have been identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), Sunita (37), Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12), they said.

The police received information at 11.16 am from neighbours, who complained of foul smell emanating from the house. The police broke open the door of the house and found the five decomposed bodies.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained and a forensic team has been called at the spot which is examining the case, said Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

No note has been recovered from the spot, he said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Shambhu Chaudhary was earning his livelihood by driving an e-rickshaw in Bhajanpura.

He had put as a tenant at the rented house for the past five months. He hailed from Supole district in Bihar, the DCP added.

