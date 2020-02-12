Maha announces special juvenile welfare fund

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday announced setting up of a Rs 2-crore fund for the welfare and rehabilitation of juveniles staying in shelter homes. The Juvenile Fund will be set up as per provisions of the section 105 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The Maharashtra Juvenile Justice Rules, 2018 also mandate formation of such fund. At present, 21,178 children stay in more than 560 shelter homes in the state.

"The new fund will help in providing medical assistance, imparting skilled development and professional training, and higher education for the inmates of the shelter homes," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. PTI MR NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

