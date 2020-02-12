Man held for robbing Rs 1.5 lakh from west Delhi bank

A masked man robbed Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint from a public sector bank in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Wednesday morning, police said. When the bank opened for regular business, the masked man, wearing a black jacket, blue trousers and a blue cap, entered it at 10.20 am and overpowered the security guard, they said.

The accused, identified as Pankaj Narang (29), nabbed the guard and took away his gun. He pointed a gun and demanded money from cashier Jaiprakash, who gave him Rs 1.5 lakh from the cash counter, a police officer said. Later, he fled from the spot on a scooter.

During investigation, police found the gun on the roadside. CCTV footage of the bank and nearby areas was scanned, the officer said. With the help of his scooter's number plate, police traced Narang's whereabouts and arrested him.

According to police, he is a resident of Tilak Nagar and works at his father's shop selling chicken. Police recovered looted money from Narang's possession, the officer added.

