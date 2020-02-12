Department of Military Affairs to have joint secretaries from Army, Navy, Air Force

The Department of Military Affairs, headed by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, will have three joint secretaries from the Army, Navy and the Air Force, sources said on Wednesday. From the civilian side, there are currently two IAS officers -- Rajeev Singh Thakur and Shantanu -- in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

With the appointment of three joint secretary-rank officers, the DMA will have a blend of civilian and military officers. The joint secretaries will be of the ranks of Major General, Rear Admiral and Air Vice Marshal, the sources said.

A total 13 deputy secretaries, 25 under secretaries and 22 section officers have been transferred to the DMA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, had spoken about creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff for better synergy between the three armed forces.

Accordingly, Rawat was appointed the CDS. The CDS also acts as the principal military advisor to the defence minister.

