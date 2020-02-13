Left Menu
Development News Edition

Summit on conservation of migratory species in Guj from Feb 17

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 10:34 IST
Summit on conservation of migratory species in Guj from Feb 17

India will pitch for inclusion of the endangered Asiatic Elephant, Great Indian Bustard and Bengal Florican in the world list of Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) during its conference in Gujarat next week, an official said. The 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of CMS would be held from February 17 in Gandhinagar, where environmentalists and wildlife conservation experts from 126 signatory parties across the globe will converge to discuss strategies on saving the endangered migratory species.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day conference, which would also be attended by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, the official said. The COP-CMS is an environmental treaty under the aegis of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

"The CMS has an appendix (list of endangered migratory species). India will propose for the inclusion of the Asiatic Elephant, Great Indian Bustard and Bengal Florican in the CMS appendix during the summit starting next week," Gujarat Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Dinesh Kumar Sharma told PTI. Special efforts are made for conservation of migratory species included in the CMS appendix across countries which are part of these UN-inspired effort to save them, he said.

"As per the procedure, any country can propose inclusion of any species in the appendix. Discussions are then held over it at the conference. A decision is taken after thorough discussions between member countries. India will push for the inclusion of three species," he said. The Gujarat government is the co-host along with Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the conference held every three years.

India will head the COP-CMS for next three years after the conference is held in Gandhinagar. The 12th conference was held in Philippines. The mascot for the COP-CMS to be held in Gandhinagar is the Great Indian Bustard, Sharma said.

India will also try to get dolphins included in the list of protected species, he said. The Great Indian Bustard is among the heaviest flying birds. Once common on dry plains, as few as 150 of them were estimated to survive in 2018.

The Asiatic Elephant is found throughout the Indian sub-continent and South-East Asia. Since 1986, it has been listed as endangered as its population has declined by at least 50 per cent over the last three generations. The Bengal Florican is native to the Indian sub- continent, Cambodia and Vietnam. It is listed as critically endangered because fewer than 1,000 birds were estimated to be alive as of 2017.

India has been party to CMS since 1983. It has also signed a non-legally binding Memorandum of Understanding with the CMS on the conservation and management of Siberian cranes, marine turtles, dugongs and raptors. During the five-day conference, discussions will be held on various topics, including conservation of specific animals like jaguars, vultures and migratory species in the Himalayan landscape, and control of illegal trade of wildlife, including migratory species, Sharma added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Disney working on 'Aladdin' sequel

Disney has officially started developing a sequel to its 2019 live-action hit Aladdin. According to Deadline, the studio has roped in scribes John Gatins and Andrea Berloff to write the script for the sequel.Guy Ritchie is set to return to ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...

Daffodil Software Uses AI to Empower the Visually Impaired in RBI MANI app

GURGAON, India, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das, launched the Mobile Aided Note Identifier MANI app on January 1, 2020, to aid the visually impaired in identifying the denomination of Indian ...

117-year-old steam engine attracting foreign tourists in HP

A 117-year-old steam engine here in the Himalayan region is attracting scores of foreign tourists on the Kalka-Shimla heritage line, helping the tourism in the area and boosting the revenue of Northern Railways in equal measure. Tourist com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020