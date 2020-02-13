PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in Agra-Lucknow expressway accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the deaths caused in an accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway near Firozabad. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the deaths in the accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Many passengers have lost their lives in the incident. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in the hour of the grief. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in the accident."

At least 14 persons were feared dead when a bus collided with a truck here on the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Wednesday night. "A double-decker private bus rammed into a stationary truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway at around 10 pm in the night. The bus driver did not take notice of the truck and hit it from behind. There were 40-45 passengers on the bus. There are many casualties and several people got injured. Around 10-14 casualties may be there," Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad said earlier in the morning.

The injured have been sent to the Saifai Mini PGI for treatment. (ANI)

