Maha: Man held for attempt to kill wife over domestic feud

A 42-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife after a quarrel, police said on Thursday. Guddu Mehboob Ansari, who worked as an electrician, and his 30-year-old wife used to have frequent fights over his liquor addiction.

The couple, who have two minor children, again had a quarrel at their home in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi town on the intervening night of February 11 and 12 when he demanded her gold jewellery to fund his liquor, police inspector Sachin Sandbor said. When she refused, Ansari, who was inebriated, allegedly tried to hang her from a ceiling fan with her 'dupatta' (long cloth worn around neck), he said.

When the victim raised an alarm, the accused brought her down. The woman, who sustained neck injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment, the official said. Based on her complaint, Ansari was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.