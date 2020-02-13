Left Menu
Development News Edition

Football in blood of Kashmiris, can bring around change in J-K: Real Kashmir FC co-owner

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:55 IST
Football in blood of Kashmiris, can bring around change in J-K: Real Kashmir FC co-owner

Soccer can bring around a change in Jammu and Kashmir as "football is in the blood of Kashmiris", I-league team Real Kashmir FC co-owner Sandeep Chattoo said in an interaction with visiting envoys to the union territory while narrating experience of his club with local youths. During the interaction which included a round table and one-on-one sideline meetings, Chattoo told the dignitaries that promotion of sports, especially football, can bring around a change in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There are many streams of sports but I firmly believe that football is in the blood of Kashmiris. I am sure football can bring around a change and that change will be for generations to see," he said. The Real Kashmir Football Club is ranked fifth in I-league points table with 15 points from nine matches.

"While many speakers ahead of me have talked about many issues. I have a different narrative. The first and foremost being that of engaging with the youth of the valley. And for that, I believe that sports is an umbilical cord which joins youth to the normalcy. I am proud to be the pioneer of such a club which ended the stalemate after August 5 developments last year," Chattoo said in the meeting held here Wednesday evening. He said there were anxious moments about the concerns in the security establishment whether a football match should be allowed to held or not.

"Finally some people believed in my conviction and the match was allowed. Rest is history as the outcome surprised many," he said. Chattoo requested the government to step in and help any club which was engaged in promoting sports among the youth in Kashmir.

Besides the round table with envoys, he had separate interactions with German Ambassador Walter J Linder, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain and Charge'd'Affaires of New Zealand High Commission Grahame Morton. The 25-member delegation of foreign envoys had arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit as part of a union government-facilitated trip to help them have a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a region which faced months of harsh restrictions after its special status was stripped of in August.

The envoys were briefed about the security situation by Army officials at Badami Bagh Cantonment here on Thursday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 9.39 lakh gold seized from passenger at Mangalore Airport

The Customs officials at Mangalore International Airport have seized gold weighing 233.18 grams worth Rs 9.39 lakh from a passenger on late Wednesday night.The intercepted passenger, Mohammed from Kasargod, arrived from Dubai on Air India F...

Twitter, Facebook fined for not moving user data to Russia

A court in Moscow fined Twitter and Facebook 4 million rubles each Thursday for refusing to store the personal data of Russian citizens on servers in Russia, the largest penalties imposed on Western technology companies under internet use l...

Ireland's Sinn Fein throws down gauntlet to Fianna Fail

Sinn Fein on Thursday challenged their rivals for office in Ireland to do a deal on forming a new government after its dramatic election surge brought it to the brink of power. With no party in the next parliament having secured a majority ...

Two sentenced to death in Tripura for rape, murder of girl

A district court in Tripura on Thursday sentenced two persons to death for the rape andmurder of a 15-year-old girl in December last year. Judge of a special court at Udaipur in Gomatidistrict, A K Nath, pronounced the judgment on Kastharai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020