Piped water supply to all Assam villages by 2024: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said his government will provide piped

water connections to all households in the state by 2024 under the Centre's flagship scheme 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.

Piped water will be supplied to 20 lakh households, covering one crore people, in 9,000 villages of Assam in the

first phase of the scheme which will be rolled out in the state in March, he said.

Sonowal directed the Public Health Engineering Department to adhere to the exhaustive roadmap for

implementing the scheme. He also directed the Public Health Engineering

Department to make plans for sustainable use of surface and underground water and rejuvenate water sources.

The chief minister called for better coordination between various departments during the implementation of the

scheme. He asked Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources

and Public Health Engineering department, Syedian Abbasi to take help from panchayat bodies for taking the scheme to the

grassroots.

