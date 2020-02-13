Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unaccounted income over Rs 2000 cr detected in raids at prominent Infra groups, claims I-T Dept

The Income Tax Department claimed on Thursday to have detected unaccounted income of over Rs 2000 crore in searches conducted by it at more than 40 premises located at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cuddapah, Vishakhapatnam, Delhi and Pune on February 6.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:46 IST
Unaccounted income over Rs 2000 cr detected in raids at prominent Infra groups, claims I-T Dept
Income Tax Department . Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax Department claimed on Thursday to have detected unaccounted income of over Rs 2000 crore in searches conducted by it at more than 40 premises located at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cuddapah, Vishakhapatnam, Delhi and Pune on February 6. The department seized unexplained cash of Rs. 85 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 71 lakh while more than 25 bank lockers have been restrained by it.

"The search action included three prominent infrastructure groups based in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Investigations led to busting of a major racket of cash generation through bogus sub-contractors, over-invoicing and bogus billing," said a press release from CBDT. The search operations revealed that Infrastructure companies had sub-contracted work to several non-existent/bogus entities, claims the department.

"Preliminary estimates suggest siphoning of more than Rs. 2000 crore through transactions that were layered through multiple entities with the last in the chain being small entities with turnover less than Rs. 2 crores to avoid maintenance of books of accounts and tax audits etc," it read. "Several incriminating documents and loose papers were found and seized during the search, apart from emails, WhatsApp messages and unexplained foreign transactions unearthed during the search. Search operation was also carried out on close associates including ex-personal secretary of a prominent person and incriminating evidence seized," it added.

FDI receipts of several crores in the group companies of one of the Infrastructure companies is suspected to be round-tripping of its unaccounted funds, claims CBDT (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Italy leads euro zone bond rally as markets bet coronavirus will keep ECB dovish

Italy led a rally in eurozone bond markets on Thursday, with 10-year Italian bond yields hitting four-month lows on growing confidence the ECB will keep monetary policy easy for longer to protect the economy from the fallout of coronavirus....

Model Arizona Muse urges fashion industry to change in climate fight

Model Arizona Muse urged the fashion industry to become more environmentally sustainable and use its power to help combat climate change, as she joined forces with campaign group Extinction Rebellion ahead of London Fashion Week. The London...

East West Metro inaugurated; TMC boycotts event as CM not

Kolkata got its second metro line on Thursday, 36 years after the countrys firstunderground connectivity system came into being in the city, but the event came under the shadow of political acrimonywith the ruling Trinamool Congress boycott...

Former Brexit minister Barclay becomes second in command at UK finance ministry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed former Brexit minister Steve Barclay as Chief Secretary to the Treasury on Thursday, the government said in a statement.The de-facto deputy finance minister role was previously held by Rishi Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020