J-K LG announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of firemen killed in building collapse

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the family members of firemen who were killed while controlling a fire here, officials said on Thursday. Three firemen were killed and six persons injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Tallab Tillo area here when fire department personnel were trying to put out a blaze that broke out in it.

The firefighters were identified as Vimal Kumar Raina, Rattan Chand and Mohammad Aslam. The Lt governor announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased firemen, an official spokesman said. AQS

AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.