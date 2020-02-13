J-K LG announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of firemen killed in building collapse
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the family members of firemen who were killed while controlling a fire here, officials said on Thursday. Three firemen were killed and six persons injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Tallab Tillo area here when fire department personnel were trying to put out a blaze that broke out in it.
The firefighters were identified as Vimal Kumar Raina, Rattan Chand and Mohammad Aslam. The Lt governor announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased firemen, an official spokesman said. AQS
