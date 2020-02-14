Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shipping Min, KoPT conducting infra study of 4 northeast LCS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 15:07 IST
Shipping Min, KoPT conducting infra study of 4 northeast LCS

A joint team of the Ministry of Shipping and Kolkata Port Trust has undertaken a study of the

infrastructure of four Land Customs Stations (LCS) of the north eastern region for transportation of goods from

Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh, officials said on Friday.

The team visited Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP) bordering Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh on Wednesday,

and Srimantapur Integrated Check Post in Sipahijala district bordering Comilla district of the neighbouring country, about

60 km from here, on Thursday. Kolkata Port Trust Chairman Vinit Kumar had met Chief

Minister Biplab Kumar Deb here on Wednesday during which Deb had discussed fast implementation of a protocol route between

India and Bangladesh. Assistant Director of the Kolkata Port Trust Prashant

Kumar said that India was allowed access to Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh following a MOU signed between the

two countries for standard operating procedures for use of the ports on October 6 last in Delhi.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

"From the two ports, goods would be transported to the four land ports of the northeastern region by using land

routes of Bangladesh. This would save time and expenditure. If everything is in its right place, operations would begin

within two months," Prashant Kumar told PTI. He said, goods would enter from the neighbouring

country to four land ports Agartala and Srimantapur in Tripura, Dawki in Meghalaya, and Sutarkandi in Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

With Ramayana-themed interiors & bhajans, new train set to be launched by March-end: Railway

With Ramayana-themed interiors and bhajans playing on board, the Railways next edition of the Ramayana Express, which take pilgrims to locations associated with Lord Ram, will give passengers the feel of being on a temple on wheels, a senio...

Erdogan raises Kashmir in Pak Parliament, says issue close to both countries

Notwithstanding Indias objection, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday once again raked up the Kashmir issue, vowing that Ankara will support Pakistans stand as it is a matter of concern to both the countries. Addressing a joint...

Coronavirus threat to Tokyo Olympics: Authorities prepare for 'big communication job'

HIGHLIGHTSIOC coordination commission chief admitted Friday they face a very big communications job to soothe concerns over the coronavirus epidemic.He insisted that there was no danger of Tokyo 2020 being canceled or moved due to coronavir...

Celebrating life and love fuels my creativity: Manish Arora

Fashion designer Manish Arora, who has always been vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA community, says his passion for diversity drives him to create gender-fluid and inclusive fashion. According to Arora, it is important for an artiste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020