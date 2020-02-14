Liquor mafia held after encounter with Noida Police

A 35-year-old liquor mafia, who was trying to flee with his accomplice on a motorcycle, was held here after an exchange of gunfire with the Noida Police early on Friday, officials said. The encounter took place around midnight near the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ), under Phase-II police station limits, they said.

"Two men riding on a motorcycle were intercepted by the local police for checking. Their vehicle did not have a registration plate and was gestured to slowdown for inquiry. But instead, they sped away and were chased down by the police," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander, said. "While fleeing, one of the men opened fire at the police team that was chasing them. The cops had a narrow escape and retaliated with gunshots in which the pillion rider got injured and fell off the motorcycle," he told reporters.

The injured man was identified as liquor mafia Mehndi Hasan, who has been previously booked in at least nine cases, including one under the Gangsters Act, police said. While Hasan was taken to a hospital for treatment, the combing operation was launched to nab his aide who managed to escape in the night after the encounter, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

