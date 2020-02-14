Pondy CM asks Centre for more funds to fulfil fiscal needs
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala
Sitharaman to earmark more funds to the territorial government to enable it tackle fiscal commitments.
Narayanasamy sought Rs 2,731 crore as the territorial government was facing a financial crunch to meet its
commitments particularly in sanctioning enhanced wages for the government staff as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay
Commission, an official press release said here. The Chief Minister had led a delegation of
ministerial teams comprising the Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and the Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and
had a meeting with the Union Finance Minister in Delhi on Thursday, it said.
