Pondy CM asks Centre for more funds to fulfil fiscal needs

  • Updated: 14-02-2020 15:33 IST
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala

Sitharaman to earmark more funds to the territorial government to enable it tackle fiscal commitments.

Narayanasamy sought Rs 2,731 crore as the territorial government was facing a financial crunch to meet its

commitments particularly in sanctioning enhanced wages for the government staff as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay

Commission, an official press release said here. The Chief Minister had led a delegation of

ministerial teams comprising the Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and the Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and

had a meeting with the Union Finance Minister in Delhi on Thursday, it said.

