Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 arrested in clashes between two groups in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kanpur
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:00 IST
11 arrested in clashes between two groups in UP

Eleven people were arrested on Friday after clashes broke out between two groups in Mangta village here in Kanpur Dehat district, police said. According to media reports, the two groups allegedly clashed during the 'Bhim Shobha Yatra', which was being taken out after the culmination of 'Bhim Katha', organised by members of the Scheduled Caste community.

"After culmination of 'Bhim Katha', which started on February 8, members of the Dalit community took out 'Bhim Shobha Yatra' in the village on Thursday. Both the communities entered into an altercation after a minor youth allegedly tore the poster of Dr B R Ambedkar. Both the groups also started pelting stones at each other, injuring 25 persons," Additional Superintendent of Police, Anup Kumar, said. Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat), Anurag Vats, said minor children belonging to the upper cast tore poster of Dr B R Ambedkar that led to a clash between the two groups.

Twenty-five people, who sustained injuries during the incident, were admitted to the Ursula Horsman Memorial (UHM) hospital in Kanpur, the SP said, adding that eight of them were discharged while the condition of the others was stated to be stable. "We have registered FIRs against men of upper caste following complaint of one Amit Kumar," Vats said, adding that the FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Act.

Police said they nabbed 11 people, who were sent to jail on Friday evening, in connection with the incident. Reacting to the incident, Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi, tweeted in Hindi, "In Mangta village of Kanpur Dehat, Dalits reciting Bhim Katha were attacked by bullies. Several people are hospitalised."

"Be it Shabbirpur or Mangta incident, the BJP government did not listen to the victims' families. The BJP has attacked the Constitution and now the attacks are even happening on recitation of Babasaheb story," she alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

AAP will fight all local bodies elections across India to expand base: Gopal Rai

Buoyed by its massive victory in the Delhi assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest all elections to local bodies across the country as part of an ambitious plan to expand its footprint beyond the national capital. In an i...

Youth Congress protest outside Petroleum Ministry against LPG cylinder price rise

Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest outside the Petroleum Ministry at Shastri Bhawan demanding a roll back of the hike in LPG cylinder prices. Just because people did not vote in BJPs favour, they are punishing them by increas...

WRAPUP 7-Coronavirus hits Chinese health workers as economy limps back to life

Virus has killed six Chinese medical workers China says mainland cases rise by 5,090, with 121 new deaths Cities, offices and factories still struggling with restrictions Cambodian PM welcomes passengers from cruise liner Graphics on the...

St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors

In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St. Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a U.S. suitor to become its sister city. The mayor of Terni in central Italy said he hoped to find a city in the United States committed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020