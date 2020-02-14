Mitra urges Rotary club members to help MSMEs in Bengal

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Friday exhorted members of the Rotary Club in

the state to work closely with the MSMEs to scale up their operations.

He said micro, small and medium enterprises provide maximum employment in the state with the bank lending of

almost Rs 70,000 crore to the sector in the current financial year.

"It is important to engage the Rotarians for helping the MSME sector in the state as it is the highest employment

generator", Mitra said at a Rotary India event here. He said the Rotarians, who are working at the

grassroots in various fields like education and healthcare, can help the MSMEs to scale up their operations.

"The MSMEs do not know how to scale up their operations and climb up the entire value chain. I urge the

Rotarians staying here to create a special cell to train the entrepreneurs," he said.

They can help the MSMEs to access export markets and bank lending.

