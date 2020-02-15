Ensure redressal of public grievances at district level: Rajasthan CM to collectors

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked district collectors on Friday to ensure that public grievances were redressed at the district level. He asked them to fix responsibility of employees if the grievances were not redressed at the district level.

In a video-conference with district collectors, the chief minister also instructed them as regards proper monitoring of the e-Aushadhi distribution system to ensure availability of all medicines under the Mukhyamantri Free Medicine Scheme. He also reviewed the availability of life-saving equipment at major hospitals in the state and directed the collectors to monitor the usage of such equipment and ensure their timely maintenance, according to a release issued here.

Gehlot also reviewed the implementation of the Silicosis Policy and gave instructions for screening in the affected districts and to provide timely relief to people. He said a proper stock of medicines should be available in hospitals so that patients get the benefits of the scheme.

The chief minister also asked the officials to make an advanced plan for monitoring supply of medicines to hospitals. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, ACS Finance Niranjan Arya and other senior officials took part in the video-conference.

