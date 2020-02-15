Woman slips while trying to board train, RPF man saves life

An RPF personnel saved the life of a passenger who slipped while trying to board a train at the Bhubaneswar railway station on Saturday, officials said. Nibedita Sahoo, a lecturer at the RD Women's College here, while trying to board the Puri-Sambalpur intercity express, which was on the move, lost her balance and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform, officials said.

Reacting within a fraction of second, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Subrat Kumar Maharana, who was deputed on the platform, ran and pulled Sahoo out of the gap, they said. "It is my pleasure to express gratitude to Maharana for saving my life," Sahoo said. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.