Conservation meet on migratory species to focus on pollution, renewable energy

Tackling plastic as well as light pollution and making renewable energy wildlife-friendly are among the major focus areas which will be discussed during the 13th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS-COP13) to be held in Gandhinagar between February 17 and 22.

The CMS-COP is an environmental treaty under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Environmentalists and wildlife conservation experts from 126 signatory parties across the globe will converge at Mahatma Mandir to discuss strategies on saving the endangered migratory species. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the main conference through video conferencing on February 17, some events have already started from Saturday.

One of the key areas to be discussed during this global event is the possible adverse effects of renewable energy installations, such as windmills, on migratory birds and bats. As per the CMS-COP brochure on major topics to be covered, making renewable energy wildlife-friendly will be a major focus area of the convention.

"A new draft decision will be presented at CMS COP13 to integrate biodiversity and migratory species considerations into national energy and climate policy. It will enhance collaboration between the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and CMS to achieve better results with a renewable energy mix that is scientifically demonstrated to be wildlife-friendly," said the CMS-COP brochure.

For the first time, the topic of light pollution will be on the agenda of a COP as artificial light, which is increasing worldwide, is affecting migratory species such as bats, birds and marine turtles. "Decline of insects due to light pollution is reducing available prey for insectivores. However, there are no international guidelines to mitigate light pollution, which can be a lethal danger to migratory species.

The CMS COP13 is expected to propose the development of such guidelines," said the document. Decline in insects is another new topic on the agenda of the convention as it is an emerging threat because of its effects on migratory insectivorous animals, especially bats and birds. "Insect biodiversity plays a vital role in the correct functioning of the world's ecosystems and the services they provide.

About 40 percent of the world's insect species may become extinct over the next few decades. The draft resolution being presented for adoption calls for analysis and action to address the decline in insect numbers," the document said. It also said the convention will "encourage parties to conduct further research on the impact of plastic pollution on freshwater and terrestrial CMS-listed species in support of internationally agreed policies".

The meet will discuss ways for 'concerted actions' to save some Indian species like the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB) and Bengal Florican. "The concerted action proposed by India (for GIB) focuses on restoring suitable grasslands and promoting traditional crops and organic farming.

Installing reflectors on existing power lines and burying new transmission lines will reduce mortality rates. Establishing protected areas in private or community-owned land will contribute to conserving the species," said the document. For Bengal Florican, India has proposed "to mitigate collision with power lines and promote sustainable agricultural practices". Assessing the distribution and population status in India, restoring suitable grasslands, controlling invasive species and involving communities will help restore the Bengal Florican, it added. Ahead of the opening ceremony on February 17, a meeting will be held on Sunday in the presence of Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

During this meet, environment ministers and executives of international organizations will discuss CMS priorities for the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. "The Indian government plans to introduce a 'Gandhinagar Declaration' on CMS priorities for migratory species in the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. It will be presented as a resolution to CMS COP13 for adoption," said the document.

'The Champions Night' is an award ceremony, which will be held on Sunday evening, at Gift City Club in the presence of Javadekar. Several governments will be recognized as 'Migratory Species Champions' for their long-term support to the conservation of migratory species, said the document.

