Maharashtra: 2 electrocuted at farm in Akola

Two labourers were electrocuted on Sunday morning while starting a motor for water supply to a

farm in Degaon village in Akola district of Maharashtra, police said.

A Balapur police station official identified the deceased as Shaikh Asif Shaikh Shabbir (32) and Shaikh Mahemud

Shaikh Rashid (45) from Wadegaon village.

