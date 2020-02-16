Maharashtra: 2 electrocuted at farm in Akola
Two labourers were electrocuted on Sunday morning while starting a motor for water supply to a
farm in Degaon village in Akola district of Maharashtra, police said.
A Balapur police station official identified the deceased as Shaikh Asif Shaikh Shabbir (32) and Shaikh Mahemud
Shaikh Rashid (45) from Wadegaon village.
