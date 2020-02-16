Shaheen Bagh protesters march to meet Amit Shah, stopped by police

The Delhi Police on Sunday stopped a crowd of Shaheen Bagh protesters from marching towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence as the protesters did not have the required permission to take out a march. On Saturday, the protestors at Shaheen Bagh had told mediapersons that they would be going to the meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.

Soon after, the MHA had issued a statement on Saturday that Home Minister's Office had not given an appointment to anybody for Sunday. DCP South East RP Meena told ANI, "They had applied for permission for a march by 4,000-5,000 people. Their letter has been sent to the Police Headquarters but till now no permission has been given."

"Besides, the protesters do not have an appointment with Union Home Minister. Hence, we are talking to them and we hope that they will understand," he added. However, DCP also said that if in future the protesters want to send a delegation to talk to higher authorities, after proper permission "the police will facilitate them".

The development came three days after Home Minister Amit Shah said at Times Now Summit that anyone having doubts over CAA could seek an appointment from his office and he would be willing to meet the person(s) within three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.