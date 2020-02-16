Joint India-Bangladesh military exercise concludes
A joint military exercise between the armies of India and Bangladesh concluded
in Meghalaya's Umroi on Sunday, defence officials said. A total of 150 personnel each from the two armies had
taken part in the ninth edition of the two-week-long 'SAMPRITI' military exercise conducted at the Joint Training
Node here, Defence spokesperson Ratnakar Singh said. "The exercise allowed the two armies to understand
each other's tactical drills and operating techniques. It provided a platform for them to share their experiences on
counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations and providing aid to civil authorities in disaster management," he
said. Singh said that besides promoting understanding and
interoperability between the two armies, the exercise helped strengthen the ties between India and Bangladesh.
Personnel of the two contingents also participated in friendly volleyball and basketball matches, he said.
Earlier, similar exercises were conducted with the armies of Malaysia and China at the Joint Training Node, Singh
added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Pakistan recall Ashraf, Bilal for Bangladesh Test
Over 300 Bangladeshis return home from virus-hit Wuhan on special aircraft
Mustafizur Rahman dropped as Bangladesh announce squad for first Test against Pakistan
Bangladesh axe Mustafizur for first Pakistan Test
Two Bangladeshi nationals detained in Darjeeling