3 held with cannabis at Visakhapatnam railway station

Three people, including a woman, were on Sunday arrested with possession of 11 kg of cannabis at Visakhapatnam railway station. The accused have been identified as RB Sahani, Rani Devi, and Uma Shankar and belongs to Bihar.

According to railway police, they purchased cannabis from the Aruku Odisha border. They purchased the cannabis for selling in their village. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.