India looking to set up separate theatre command for J&K: CDS Gen Rawat

India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Monday. The air defense command is to be rolled out by the beginning of next year and the Peninsula command by the end of 2021, Gen \RRawat told a select group of journalists.

The Indian Air Force will helm the air defense command and all-long range missiles, as well as air defense assets, will come under it, he said. "India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir," Gen \RRawat said.

Indian Navy's Eastern and Western commands will be integrated into the Peninsula command, he said. India will also have a separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command, he \Rsaid.

He also favored a policy of staggering procurement of big-ticket purchases, including the acquisition of 114 fighter jets. The Navy's demand for a third aircraft carrier will be considered after assessing the performance of an indigenously-built aircraft carrier, he said.

Gen \RRawat also said that submarines are a priority over aircraft carriers for the Navy. India is also looking at overseas bases for logistics, he added.

