Private aircraft makes emergency landing in Andhra's Anantapur

A private aircraft flying from Mysuru to Bellary had to make an emergency landing at Eradikera village in Brahma Samudram Mandal in Anantapur on Monday due to fuel leakage.

Sub-Inspector Nagendra Prasad, Brahma Samudram Police Station, confirmed the incident.

"The aircraft had to make an emergency landing due to fuel leakage. Two pilots and one technician were onboard. It was going to Jindal company at Bellary. There are no casualties, no injuries, nor any property loss due to the emergency landing," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

