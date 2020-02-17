Goa: In viral video, teen villager claims he got free drugs

Goa police are on the lookout for a 17-year-old boy who is seen claiming in a video that he was

supplied free drugs by two youths, an official said on Monday. The video, which is circulating on social media, has

been shot in Karapur village in North Goa, just over five kilometres from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Sanquelim

Assembly seat. In the five-minute long video, the boy, who seems to

be inebriated, confesses to villagers that he was given free drugs by two youngsters.

"We have taken cognisance of the video and are on the lookout for the boy," said Inspector Sanjay Dalvi of Bicholim

police station. Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar hit out at the BJP

government in the state claiming the drug menace was now so widespread that it had reached villages, that too in areas

close to the CM's constituency. He alleged CM Sawant continued to be in denial mode

about the drug problem in Goa.

