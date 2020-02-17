Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: In viral video, teen villager claims he got free drugs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 16:13 IST
Goa: In viral video, teen villager claims he got free drugs

Goa police are on the lookout for a 17-year-old boy who is seen claiming in a video that he was

supplied free drugs by two youths, an official said on Monday. The video, which is circulating on social media, has

been shot in Karapur village in North Goa, just over five kilometres from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Sanquelim

Assembly seat. In the five-minute long video, the boy, who seems to

be inebriated, confesses to villagers that he was given free drugs by two youngsters.

"We have taken cognisance of the video and are on the lookout for the boy," said Inspector Sanjay Dalvi of Bicholim

police station. Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar hit out at the BJP

government in the state claiming the drug menace was now so widespread that it had reached villages, that too in areas

close to the CM's constituency. He alleged CM Sawant continued to be in denial mode

about the drug problem in Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Surprised by criticism of pre-planned break: NZ coach Stead

New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Monday said he was very surprised at being lambasted for taking a scheduled break after the 0-5 T20 hammering his team received from India earlier this month. Stead returns to the helm for the Test series sta...

CBIC starts capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC has now started capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modis objective of turning districts into export hubs. Central Board of Indirec...

Macao casinos allowed to reopen after anti-virus closure

The Chinese territory of Macao will allow casinos to reopen Friday after a 15-day closure imposed to help block the spread of Chinas virus outbreak. The territorys finance secretary, Lei Wai Nong, announced the decision Monday at a news con...

Equatorial Guinea argues luxury Paris mansion was part of embassy when raided

Equatorial Guinea argued on Monday that a luxury mansion in central Paris used by the son of the countrys president was protected by diplomatic immunity when it was raided by French authorities in 2012.The case at the International Court of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020