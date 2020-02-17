Two college students held with brown sugar in West Bengal

Two college students have been arrested after drug worth Rs 12 lakh were seized from

them in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday. They were arrested from Kani More area in Malda town

on Sunday night, a police officer said. One of the arrested persons is a woman, he said,

adding, 500 gm of brown sugar, two mobile phones and Rs 2,000 in cash were seized from their possession, the Inspector in-

charge of English Bazar police station, Amalendu Biswas, said. They were produced before a court on Monday and

remanded to police custody for 11 days, he added.

