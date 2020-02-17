Left Menu
Women workers of Noida-based society demand police action in death of co-worker in road mishap

Women workers of a housing society in Noida on Monday took to streets to protest against the death of a co-worker in a road accident here.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Women workers of a housing society in Noida on Monday took to streets to protest against the death of a co-worker in a road accident here. The worker lost his life in a road mishap outside society.

The protesters are demanding that speed breakers be made on the road and the arrest of the person who caused the accident. Police reached the spot and the officers are trying to convince the crowd to disperse. The matter has been reported from Sector 39 police station area in Noida. (ANI)

