Uttarakhand CM pays tribute at National Police Memorial

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday visited the National Police Memorial here and paid floral tribute to the policemen who laid down their lives on the line of duty.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat pays floral tribute at National Police Memorial in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday visited the National Police Memorial here and paid floral tribute to the policemen who laid down their lives on the line of duty. Rawat said that the memorial reminds of the sacrifices made by the Police and Paramilitary force personnel for the nation.

"This national monument reminds us of the sacrifices of the soldiers of Police and Paramilitary forces. This is a memorial which will always glorify the supreme sacrifice," Rawat said. Mentioning the number of martyred policemen in Uttarakhand he said, "The number of martyred policemen in Uttarakhand from the year 2000 to 2019 is 182."

"Our soldiers maintain peace and order in the country, help in the rescue and relief during the natural calamities or accidents. They inspires all of us," he added. Rawat wrote in the visitor's book, "I had the opportunity to pay homage to the National Police Memorial. The martyrdom of our soldiers inspired to build a memorial. A memorial in the nation's capital gave this opportunity to 'salute' martyrdom."

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, MP Rajalakshmi Shah, MP Ajay Bhatt, MLA Deshraj Karnwal, Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar and other officials were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

