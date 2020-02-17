Left Menu
TRS MLA''s missing sister, two other kin found dead

Mystery shrouds the death of three relatives of a ruling TRS MLA as their highly

decomposed bodies were found inside a car in a canal near here on Monday, weeks after they went missing.

It was a chance finding as the car surfaced when the sluice gates of the Kakatiya canal were closed to search for a

woman after the two-wheeler she was riding pillion with her husband fell into the water body on Sunday night, police said.

While the man was rescued, the woman could not be traced, prompting officials to stop the water flow on Monday morning

when they found her body and also the car. The bodies of Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy's

sister, her husband and daughter were taken out after breaking open the locked doors of the car, they said.

The three had been missing since they left here for Hyderabad on January 27.

Police said investigations were on to find out the cause of death of the three and how the car landed in the canal,

located about four kms from here. Incidentally, the only son of the MLA's sister had died

in a road accident about two years ago.

