Wanted for 3 murders, man arrested by Mumbai cops from Delhi

A 38-year-old security guard, accused of murdering three persons since 2000 - two in Uttar

Pradesh and one in Mumbai - and carrying a Rs 10,000 reward on his head, was arrested by the city police from New Delhi, an

official said on Monday. According to the official, the accused, Avinash Kumar

Laxmikant Pandey, was nabbed from New Delhi's Kamala Market locality on Sunday in connection with the murder of a fellow

security guard in suburban Powai last year. Pandey has allegedly killed two persons, including his

cousin, in Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad) in his native state of Uttar Pradesh, where the police has announced a reward of

Rs 10,000 for information leading to this arrest, he said. The 38-year-old also faces a case under the Arms Act

in Uttar Pradesh, the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Ankit Goyal

said On October 27, 2019, he brutally killed one Ankit Deviprasad Singh (22) and left his body at the parking lot in

Lodha Supreme Apartment at Tunga Village in Powai. "After killing Singh, the accused fled to Pune, then

went to Gujarat and finally reached Delhi after spending sometime in Odisha."

"In 2000, he killed one of his friends and in 2002 he murdered his cousin (in Uttar Pradesh). We nabbed him from New

Delhi after receiving a tip-off about his presence in the national capital," the DCP said.

He has been booked in the murder case registered by the Powai police, Goyal said, adding further investigation was

underway. The accused had been working as a security guard in

Mumbai for the last 12 years, he said. Pandey allegedly stabbed to death Singh, a fellow

security guard, following a tiff over a game of ludo, the DCP said.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody till February 21, Goyal added.

The motive behind the two murders in Uttar Pradesh was not yet known, police said.

