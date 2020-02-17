Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wanted for 3 murders, man arrested by Mumbai cops from Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:07 IST
Wanted for 3 murders, man arrested by Mumbai cops from Delhi

A 38-year-old security guard, accused of murdering three persons since 2000 - two in Uttar

Pradesh and one in Mumbai - and carrying a Rs 10,000 reward on his head, was arrested by the city police from New Delhi, an

official said on Monday. According to the official, the accused, Avinash Kumar

Laxmikant Pandey, was nabbed from New Delhi's Kamala Market locality on Sunday in connection with the murder of a fellow

security guard in suburban Powai last year. Pandey has allegedly killed two persons, including his

cousin, in Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad) in his native state of Uttar Pradesh, where the police has announced a reward of

Rs 10,000 for information leading to this arrest, he said. The 38-year-old also faces a case under the Arms Act

in Uttar Pradesh, the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Ankit Goyal

said On October 27, 2019, he brutally killed one Ankit Deviprasad Singh (22) and left his body at the parking lot in

Lodha Supreme Apartment at Tunga Village in Powai. "After killing Singh, the accused fled to Pune, then

went to Gujarat and finally reached Delhi after spending sometime in Odisha."

"In 2000, he killed one of his friends and in 2002 he murdered his cousin (in Uttar Pradesh). We nabbed him from New

Delhi after receiving a tip-off about his presence in the national capital," the DCP said.

He has been booked in the murder case registered by the Powai police, Goyal said, adding further investigation was

underway. The accused had been working as a security guard in

Mumbai for the last 12 years, he said. Pandey allegedly stabbed to death Singh, a fellow

security guard, following a tiff over a game of ludo, the DCP said.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody till February 21, Goyal added.

The motive behind the two murders in Uttar Pradesh was not yet known, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

'One nation, One card' scheme to be implemented soon in country: Union Minister Danve

The Centre is going to implement the One Nation, One Card scheme soon to improve the public distribution system PDS in the country, Union Minister Raosaheb Dadarao Danve said here on Monday. The scheme will allow beneficiaries to get food s...

Weightlifing-Asian Championships moved to Uzbekistan due to coronavirus epidemic

The International Weightlifting Federation IWF is relocating the Asian Championships scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan to neighbouring Uzbekistan because of the coronavirus epidemic, it said on Monday. The Weightlifting Championships jo...

Dalit man dies in forest rangers' firing in MP, 15 booked for murder

Fifteen people have been booked for murder after allegedly opening fire and shooting dead a Dalit man following an altercation between his family and forest department officials in Shivpuri district, police said. According to the FIR, the a...

Rahul should click refresh button as command posts issue was Congress legacy: BJP

The BJP welcomed the Supreme Courts order on Monday to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army, and attacked the Congress by saying that the denial of the posts was its legacy. Mr Rahul Gandhi please click the refresh m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020