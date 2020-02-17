Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six dead, 6 injured after van collides with stationary truck in Haryana's Hisar

Six persons died and six others sustained serious injuries after their van collided with a stationary truck near Rakhi Shahpur village in Haryana's Hisar on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hisar (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:13 IST
Six dead, 6 injured after van collides with stationary truck in Haryana's Hisar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Six persons died and six others sustained serious injuries after their van collided with a stationary truck near Rakhi Shahpur village in Haryana's Hisar on Monday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The accident occurred around 8 am when the passengers were coming back to their village, Chuli Khurd, after a wedding ceremony in Milakpur village, Narnaund DSP Joginder Rathi said. Eyewitnesses Tekram and Omprakash told to ANI, "There were 12 people in the van. We took the injured to the hospital and six people including the driver were killed in the accident."

The bodies have been kept for postmortem at Hansi Civil Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth over Rs 55 lakh seized, two held

Customs officials have arrested two men in separate incidents at the Mangalore InternationalAirport for attempting to smuggle gold into the country valuing over Rs 58.95 lakh.Gold weighing 797 gms and valued at Rs 32,35,820 was seized from ...

'One nation, One card' scheme to be implemented soon in country: Union Minister Danve

The Centre is going to implement the One Nation, One Card scheme soon to improve the public distribution system PDS in the country, Union Minister Raosaheb Dadarao Danve said here on Monday. The scheme will allow beneficiaries to get food s...

Weightlifing-Asian Championships moved to Uzbekistan due to coronavirus epidemic

The International Weightlifting Federation IWF is relocating the Asian Championships scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan to neighbouring Uzbekistan because of the coronavirus epidemic, it said on Monday. The Weightlifting Championships jo...

Dalit man dies in forest rangers' firing in MP, 15 booked for murder

Fifteen people have been booked for murder after allegedly opening fire and shooting dead a Dalit man following an altercation between his family and forest department officials in Shivpuri district, police said. According to the FIR, the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020