Six dead, 6 injured after van collides with stationary truck in Haryana's Hisar

Six persons died and six others sustained serious injuries after their van collided with a stationary truck near Rakhi Shahpur village in Haryana's Hisar on Monday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The accident occurred around 8 am when the passengers were coming back to their village, Chuli Khurd, after a wedding ceremony in Milakpur village, Narnaund DSP Joginder Rathi said. Eyewitnesses Tekram and Omprakash told to ANI, "There were 12 people in the van. We took the injured to the hospital and six people including the driver were killed in the accident."

The bodies have been kept for postmortem at Hansi Civil Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

