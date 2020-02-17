Govt needs to work with industry for country's overall development: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the government needs to work with the industry for the overall development of the country. He was addressing a gathering at a function organised by Tata Steel to mark

100 years of the city. Naidu said Jamshedpur was India's first planned industrial city that had earned the distinction of becoming the country's role model for sustainable urban and

industrial development. "Government spending alone cannot push economic growth to the levels that we wish to achieve. We need to work together with industries for the overall development of the country," he said.

Naidu applauded the Tata group for its "ethical approach to business". The vice-president along with Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu released a commemorative postal stamp and a coffee table book on the centenary of the steel city.

Murmu said over the last 100 years, Jamshedpur has transformed itself to become the most populous and economically-prosperous city of Jharkhand. She stressed upon the imperatives to preserve and protect the state's rich tribal culture and heritage.

"Tribal folk and dance forms such as Jhumar, Chhau, Mundari and Santhali must not just be preserved but also nurtured. The focus should also be laid on the preservation of tribal languages, practices and social ethos," she said. Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran recalled that in 1919, the then Governor-General of India Lord Chelmsford had rechristened Sakchi as Jamshedpur in the honour of its founder, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

Earlier in the day, Naidu and Murmu planted banyan tree saplings.

