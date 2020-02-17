Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt needs to work with industry for country's overall development: VP Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jamshedpur
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:31 IST
Govt needs to work with industry for country's overall development: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the government needs to work with the industry for the overall development of the country. He was addressing a gathering at a function organised by Tata Steel to mark

100 years of the city. Naidu said Jamshedpur was India's first planned industrial city that had earned the distinction of becoming the country's role model for sustainable urban and

industrial development. "Government spending alone cannot push economic growth to the levels that we wish to achieve. We need to work together with industries for the overall development of the country," he said.

Naidu applauded the Tata group for its "ethical approach to business". The vice-president along with Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu released a commemorative postal stamp and a coffee table book on the centenary of the steel city.

Murmu said over the last 100 years, Jamshedpur has transformed itself to become the most populous and economically-prosperous city of Jharkhand. She stressed upon the imperatives to preserve and protect the state's rich tribal culture and heritage.

"Tribal folk and dance forms such as Jhumar, Chhau, Mundari and Santhali must not just be preserved but also nurtured. The focus should also be laid on the preservation of tribal languages, practices and social ethos," she said. Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran recalled that in 1919, the then Governor-General of India Lord Chelmsford had rechristened Sakchi as Jamshedpur in the honour of its founder, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

Earlier in the day, Naidu and Murmu planted banyan tree saplings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS introduces 3D printing technology for jaw joint replacement

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has introduced a cutting-edge 3D printing technology for jaw joint replacements to acquire accuracy in such procedures. At a three-day workshop the 2nd AIIMS Total TMJ Replacements Workshop,...

Sebi to tighten eligibility norms for investment advisers, fees to be capped

With an aim to safeguard investors interest, markets regulator Sebi on Monday decided to tighten its eligibility norms for investment advisers and decided to introduce an upper limit for their fees. Sebi also barred use of titles like indep...

UPDATE 1-Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn

Extinction Rebellion climate protesters dug up the lawn of Trinity College, Cambridge on Monday, as part of a week-long series of demonstrations in Britains ancient university town. The activists dug up the grass in front of the 16th-centur...

Pool car driver held for drunk driving in Kolkata

A pool car driver was detained for allegedly driving his vehicle in a drunken state inKolkata on Monday, police said. Dinesh Sharma, 40, was driving students of a prominentEnglish-medium school in central Kolkata when he was intercepted by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020