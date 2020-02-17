Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pool car driver held for drunk driving in Kolkata

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:50 IST
Pool car driver held for drunk driving in Kolkata

A pool car driver was detained for allegedly driving his vehicle in a drunken state in

Kolkata on Monday, police said. Dinesh Sharma, 40, was driving students of a prominent

English-medium school in central Kolkata when he was intercepted by traffic sergeants in the Taltala area, police

said. Sharma, who aroused the suspicion of the policemen for

driving recklessly, was found to be in a drunken state in a breathalyser test, they said.

He was taken into custody for drunk driving while the vehicle, which was taking the children back home, was steered

by another driver. In another incident, 10 children, all around five-six

years old, had a narrow escape when their pool car hit a two- wheeler in Ultadanga area in the morning, police said.

No one was injured in the incident and the driver was fined and let off with a warning, officials said.

The children were students of a north Kolkata school. "We are worried. But we have no alternatives," said

Mrinmoy Bandyopadhya, father of one of the students of the central Kolkata school.

On Friday, a pool car carrying primary school students fell into a water-filled ditch near Kamdebpur in Hooghly

district, injuring 14 children, three of them seriously, raising concern about safety of such vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CM Khattar holds pre-budget meeting with MLAs

Days before presenting his maiden budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had a pre-budget meeting with MLAs and sought their suggestions on various subjects, including agriculture and education, to incorporate them in ...

NPR won't be implemented in MP as of now, says Kamal Nath

The National Population Register NPR is not going to be implemented in the state as of now, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Monday. A letter from the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee MPCC said, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath ha...

2 arrested for robbing Delhi Jal Board employee

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a pump operator of Delhi Jal Board by threatening him with a knife while he was walking in a park at Vipin Garden, police said on Monday. The Delhi Jal Board pump operator, Heera Singh, was attack...

Cong can never think of disrespecting Manmohan Singh: Party

Rahul Gandhi or the Congress can never think of disrespecting former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the party said on Monday defending Gandhis act of tearing a copy of an ordinance in 2013. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020