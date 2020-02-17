Pool car driver held for drunk driving in Kolkata

A pool car driver was detained for allegedly driving his vehicle in a drunken state in

Kolkata on Monday, police said. Dinesh Sharma, 40, was driving students of a prominent

English-medium school in central Kolkata when he was intercepted by traffic sergeants in the Taltala area, police

said. Sharma, who aroused the suspicion of the policemen for

driving recklessly, was found to be in a drunken state in a breathalyser test, they said.

He was taken into custody for drunk driving while the vehicle, which was taking the children back home, was steered

by another driver. In another incident, 10 children, all around five-six

years old, had a narrow escape when their pool car hit a two- wheeler in Ultadanga area in the morning, police said.

No one was injured in the incident and the driver was fined and let off with a warning, officials said.

The children were students of a north Kolkata school. "We are worried. But we have no alternatives," said

Mrinmoy Bandyopadhya, father of one of the students of the central Kolkata school.

On Friday, a pool car carrying primary school students fell into a water-filled ditch near Kamdebpur in Hooghly

district, injuring 14 children, three of them seriously, raising concern about safety of such vehicles.

