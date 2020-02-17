Coronavirus scare: Screening along Mizoram-Tripura border from

The Mizoram government will start the process of screening people entering the state via its border with Tripura from Wednesday, amid fears arising out of novel Coronavirus (nCov) outbreak, a senior official said.

Screening counters have been set up at the police check gate in Kanhmun village, where a medical team, along with volunteers of the Young Mizo Association, has been deployed. Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations, said an awareness drive would be initiated in all villages along the inter-state and international borders in Mizoram.

A meeting was convened on Monday in Mamit district, close to the Mizoram-Tripura border, to discuss preparedness for the awareness campaign, the senior official said.

The administration has also set up a five-bedded isolation ward at a district hospital to treat an infected patient, he explained. Gram sabhas and the district chief medical officer in Mamit have been asked to prepare campaign materials, including pamphlets, the official added.

Last week, the state government had set up screening counters along the Mizoram-Assam border. Similar initiatives have also been taken at Kawrpuichhuah on the Mizoram-Bangladesh border, besides Lengpui airport and Zokhawthar near the Myanmar border.

