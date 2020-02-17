Manipuri man held for stealing high-end bikes

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing high-end bikes in the national capital, police said on Monday. Zacky Rex, a resident of Manipur, used to target people possessing Royal Enfield and other high-value motorcycles, they said.

According to the police, the accused used to deliver motorcycles from Delhi to Manipur through packers and movers services. One Bhagat Singh, a resident of Lajpat Nagar here, reported on February 5 that around 6 am, he noticed two unknown persons in front of his house who tried to steal his bullet motorcycle.

He raised an alarm following which one of the accused was nabbed, while the other fled with his bike, police said. "During interrogation, Rex disclosed the name of his associate as Kangabam Sanatomba, the kingpin of the gang. They used to target bullet motorcycles due to its higher value," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

The gang used to target motorcycles parked in residential areas of Delhi and NCR. They used to visit Delhi every month from Manipur and after stealing 10-15 motorcycles, they returned to Manipur to dispose them, the DCP said. The gang used to supply the stolen motorcycles in Manipur through different packers and movers. Seven bullet motorcycles and lock breaking equipment were found with the accused, the DCP added.

