Navy chief on Myanmar visit to boost maritime ties

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PT) Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh is visiting Myanmar from February 17 to February 20, seeking to enhance bilateral maritime relations, officials said on Monday. During his visit, the Indian Navy chief will hold bilateral discussions with Admiral Tin Aung San, C-in-C Myanmar Navy and also call on Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, C-in-C Defence Services, and other senior government officials, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

"The visit is intended to consolidate and enhance the bilateral maritime relations between India and Myanmar," it said. Singh will interact with trainees of the National Defence College in Nay Pyi Taw, and also visit the Naval Dockyard and Training Command of the Myanmar Navy in Yangon.

The Myanmar Navy is a member of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and participates in the activities conducted under the IONS construct, the statement said. "The Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Myanmar Navy through the medium of staff talks, joint working group meeting on maritime cooperation and other operational interactions which include port visits, coordinated patrols, bilateral exercises, training, and hydrography," it said.

In addition, both the navies also interact during maritime activities such as Admiral's Cup, Goa Maritime Conclave and Exercise MILAN, officials said.

