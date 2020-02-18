Maha: Civic official held for taking bribe

A senior official of a civic body here in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly taking a

bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Balasaheb Jadhav, 56, the executive engineer holding additional charge of deputy commissioner in the Kalyan

Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC), was arrested by the ACB on Monday.

The contractor carried out work of cleaning of the civic toilets and submitted a bill of Rs 7.98 lakh to KDMC.

While dealing with the bill, Jadhav allegedly demanded two per cent of the bill amount (around Rs 16,000) from the

contractor, the ACB said in a release. The contractor then approached the ACB, which laid a

trap and caught the accused while accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant on Monday.

The accused was later arrested and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

