IED seized, three arrested in Manipur

Three persons have been arrested after an IED and a detonator among other materials were seized

from their possession in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Manipur police commandos had conducted checking of vehicles on the Moreh-Imphal highway on

Monday and seized eight 1.5 volt batteries, which are used to make detonators, from a car and arrested the two occupants,

Imphal West district Superintendent of Police K Meghachandra told reporters.

During the preliminary probe, it was found that the two persons had received the consignment from a cadre of

banned outfit PREPAK in Myanmar's border town Tamu and were delivering them to a person in Imphal's Telipati area, he

said. Interrogating the two arrested persons, another man

was arrested and an IED, a detonator, a remote control, two 9 volt batteries, ammunition and a mobile phone was seized from

his possession, the officer said. Based on the interrogation of the accused, it has come

to fore that there were plans to explode the IED at Telipati area where security personnel are often deployed, the SP

added.

