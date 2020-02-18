2 die, 6 fall ill at wedding function in UP

Two people died and six fell ill during a wedding function at a village here, police said on Tuesday. Police said they are unaware of the cause of the deaths.

The families of Rakesh and Amerpal cremated their bodies without informing police, SHO Vijay Bahadur Singh said. The incident took place on Sunday at Jandhedi village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sikheda police station.

