Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 die, 6 fall ill at wedding function in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 14:58 IST
2 die, 6 fall ill at wedding function in UP

Two people died and six fell ill during a wedding function at a village here, police said on Tuesday. Police said they are unaware of the cause of the deaths.

The families of Rakesh and Amerpal cremated their bodies without informing police, SHO Vijay Bahadur Singh said. The incident took place on Sunday at Jandhedi village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sikheda police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala tourism eyes robust growth in domestic tourist footfalls in 2020

Kerala is eyeing a robust growth in domestic tourist arrivals in 2020 as it undertakes a slew of initiatives, including Tourism Trade Meets in ten cities in the country, to make the state a 365-day destination. In the first nine months of 2...

IYC demands unemployment register; to hold speech competition

The Congress youth wing will hold a national level speech competition in New Delhi to pressfor the creation of a National Register for Unemployed instead of the Centres divisive National PopulationRegister and National Register of Citizens,...

Coronavirus deals blow to German investor confidence

Confidence among investors in Europes largest economy Germany fell back in February, a closely-watched survey showed, with researchers blaming the novel coronavirus for nipping a rebound in the bud. The ZEW institutes monthly barometer meas...

Malaysian Belt and Road project tells some staff to work from home in China's Wuhan

The contractor for a Malaysian rail project that is part of Chinas Belt and Road initiative has advised some Chinese staff to work remotely while a coronavirus outbreak delays their return from holidays, a company official said on Tuesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020