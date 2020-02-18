Left Menu
Menstruating women cooking for hubbies will be born as dogs:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:07 IST
A religious leader from Gujarat has said that menstruating women who cook food for

their husbands will take birth as dogs in their next life while men consuming food prepared by women having periods will

reborn as bullocks. Notably, Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji, who made these

remarks, is associated with Swaminarayan Temple which runs a college in Bhuj whose principal and female staff had allegedly

forced more than 60 girls to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating for "breaking a hostel rule

that girls having their periods are not supposed to take meal with other inmates".

"....It is certain that men will be born as bullocks in their next life if they consume food cooked by menstruating

women. "I don't care if you do not like my views, but this is

all written in our shastras (scriptures). If a menstruating woman cooks food for her husband, she will be definitely born

as a female dog in her next life," Swami said while delivering a sermon in Gujarati, the video of which has gone viral.

The swami belongs to "Nar-Narayan Devgadi" of Swami Narayan Sect.

The principal, the hostel rector and the peon of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) were arrested on

Monday for the alleged incident which occurred on February 11. Krushnaswarup Dasji also warned men from consuming

food prepared by menstruating women. Scolding women for being "careless" about their

menstruation period, which he likened with "penance", Krushnaswarup Dasji can also be heard asking men to learn

cooking. "Women do not realise that period of menstruation is

like doing 'tapasya' (penance). This is written in our shastras. Even I do not like to tell you all these things, but

I have to warn you. Men should learn cooking...It will help you," he said.

The time and place of the video clip cannot be known. Such videos of sermons are available on the temple's dedicated

YouTube channel. As per the website of the Swaminarayan Temple,

Krushnaswarup Dasji was initiated in the order in the year 1995.

SSGI, a self-financed college having its own hostel for girls, is run by a trust of the Swaminarayan Temple, Bhuj.

According to girl students, the incident took place on February 11 when more than 60 students were taken to the

washroom by a woman staffer and made to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

A probe by the Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kutch University had revealed that the girls were checked because

the hostel has a rule that girls having their periods are not supposed to take meal with other inmates.

However, hostel authorities had decided to check the girls after they came to know that some menstruating girls had

broken the rule and took the meal. Principal Rita Raninga, girls' hostel rector Ramilaben

Hirani, college peon Naina Gorasiya and one Anita Chauhan were arrested by the police under various sections of the Indian

Penal Code (IPC).

