Menstruating women cooking for hubbies will be born as dogs:
A religious leader from Gujarat has said that menstruating women who cook food for
their husbands will take birth as dogs in their next life while men consuming food prepared by women having periods will
reborn as bullocks. Notably, Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji, who made these
remarks, is associated with Swaminarayan Temple which runs a college in Bhuj whose principal and female staff had allegedly
forced more than 60 girls to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating for "breaking a hostel rule
that girls having their periods are not supposed to take meal with other inmates".
"....It is certain that men will be born as bullocks in their next life if they consume food cooked by menstruating
women. "I don't care if you do not like my views, but this is
all written in our shastras (scriptures). If a menstruating woman cooks food for her husband, she will be definitely born
as a female dog in her next life," Swami said while delivering a sermon in Gujarati, the video of which has gone viral.
The swami belongs to "Nar-Narayan Devgadi" of Swami Narayan Sect.
The principal, the hostel rector and the peon of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) were arrested on
Monday for the alleged incident which occurred on February 11. Krushnaswarup Dasji also warned men from consuming
food prepared by menstruating women. Scolding women for being "careless" about their
menstruation period, which he likened with "penance", Krushnaswarup Dasji can also be heard asking men to learn
cooking. "Women do not realise that period of menstruation is
like doing 'tapasya' (penance). This is written in our shastras. Even I do not like to tell you all these things, but
I have to warn you. Men should learn cooking...It will help you," he said.
The time and place of the video clip cannot be known. Such videos of sermons are available on the temple's dedicated
YouTube channel. As per the website of the Swaminarayan Temple,
Krushnaswarup Dasji was initiated in the order in the year 1995.
SSGI, a self-financed college having its own hostel for girls, is run by a trust of the Swaminarayan Temple, Bhuj.
According to girl students, the incident took place on February 11 when more than 60 students were taken to the
washroom by a woman staffer and made to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.
A probe by the Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kutch University had revealed that the girls were checked because
the hostel has a rule that girls having their periods are not supposed to take meal with other inmates.
However, hostel authorities had decided to check the girls after they came to know that some menstruating girls had
broken the rule and took the meal. Principal Rita Raninga, girls' hostel rector Ramilaben
Hirani, college peon Naina Gorasiya and one Anita Chauhan were arrested by the police under various sections of the Indian
Penal Code (IPC).
